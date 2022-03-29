Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Shares Bought by WCM Investment Management LLC

WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) by 31.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,921 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,640 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Natera worth $8,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Natera by 148.6% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Natera during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Natera during the third quarter worth about $33,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Natera in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Natera in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Natera from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Natera to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Natera from $135.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Natera from $152.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Natera presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.67.

NASDAQ NTRA opened at $40.25 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a current ratio of 4.99. Natera, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.10 and a twelve month high of $129.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.79 and a beta of 1.30.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical research company reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $173.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.59 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 75.43% and a negative return on equity of 90.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.89) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. will post -6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Natera news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 29,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.27, for a total value of $2,574,571.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roelof Botha purchased 153,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.72 per share, with a total value of $5,006,160.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,309 shares of company stock worth $3,824,873 in the last quarter. 10.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

