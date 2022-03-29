National Bank of Canada FI Acquires New Shares in Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH)

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 77,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,225,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SWCH. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Switch by 371.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Switch by 113.6% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Switch by 298.1% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Switch during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Switch by 46.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on SWCH. TheStreet downgraded Switch from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Switch from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Switch in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Switch in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Switch from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.27.

Switch stock opened at $30.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 605.60 and a beta of 0.70. Switch, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.34 and a 1-year high of $30.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $161.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.40 million. Switch had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 3.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Switch, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.052 dividend. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Switch’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 420.00%.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 40,000 shares of Switch stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $1,010,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

