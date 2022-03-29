National Bank of Canada FI Acquires Shares of 47,872 Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 47,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,159,000. National Bank of Canada FI owned 0.16% of Big Lots at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Big Lots during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 2,042.9% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in Big Lots by 482.2% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 2,218 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Big Lots by 206.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Big Lots by 15.2% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Big Lots alerts:

NYSE:BIG opened at $37.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.97. Big Lots, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.43 and a 1-year high of $73.23.

Big Lots ( NYSE:BIG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Big Lots had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 16.21%. Big Lots’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Big Lots, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

Big Lots announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, December 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 17.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Big Lots’s payout ratio is currently 23.08%.

In other Big Lots news, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.39, for a total value of $34,551.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total transaction of $46,007.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on BIG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Big Lots from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Big Lots from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Big Lots from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $41.89.

Big Lots Profile (Get Rating)

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Big Lots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Lots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.