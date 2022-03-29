National Bank of Canada FI Buys Shares of 15,236 Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 15,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,776,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Webster Bank N. A. grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 203 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 286.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 259 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 246.2% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 270 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BR opened at $154.42 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.11. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.58 and a 52 week high of $185.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.79 and a beta of 0.95.

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 39.99%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.02%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

