National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.030-$1.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.320. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.12 billion-$2.17 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.22 billion.

National Vision stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.91. 126 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 789,711. National Vision has a 52-week low of $34.70 and a 52-week high of $65.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.23, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.25.

Get National Vision alerts:

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.18. National Vision had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $477.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that National Vision will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

National Vision declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, November 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have issued reports on EYE. Citigroup cut their target price on National Vision from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on National Vision from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on National Vision from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on National Vision from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $57.11.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EYE. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of National Vision by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 204,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of National Vision by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 179,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,615,000 after purchasing an additional 43,234 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of National Vision by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 113,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of National Vision by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 186,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,944,000 after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of National Vision by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 75,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter.

About National Vision (Get Rating)

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for National Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.