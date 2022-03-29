NatWest Group (LON:NWG) Given Overweight Rating at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of NatWest Group (LON:NWG – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 350 ($4.58) price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NWG. Shore Capital raised shares of NatWest Group to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.93) target price on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.93) target price on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Monday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NatWest Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 305 ($4.00).

Shares of LON NWG opened at GBX 220.10 ($2.88) on Monday. NatWest Group has a 52-week low of GBX 182.85 ($2.40) and a 52-week high of GBX 258.10 ($3.38). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 230.64 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 225.45. The stock has a market capitalization of £24.72 billion and a PE ratio of 8.74.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a GBX 7.50 ($0.10) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This is a positive change from NatWest Group’s previous dividend of $3.00. NatWest Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.24%.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

