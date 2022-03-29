Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN – Get Rating) (TSE:NVC) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Neovasc in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Neovasc from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Get Neovasc alerts:

NASDAQ NVCN opened at $0.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 11.08 and a quick ratio of 10.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.59. Neovasc has a 12 month low of $0.37 and a 12 month high of $1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $28.97 million, a P/E ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 2.39.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Neovasc by 564.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,701 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 29,482 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Neovasc by 60.5% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 118,434 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 44,641 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Neovasc in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Neovasc in the second quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neovasc in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Neovasc Company Profile (Get Rating)

Neovasc, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices. It focuses on Neovast Tiara and Neovasc Reducer products. The company was founded on November 2, 2000 and is headquartered in Richmond, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Neovasc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neovasc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.