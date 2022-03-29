Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Short Interest Up 79.2% in March

Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 213,400 shares, a growth of 79.2% from the February 28th total of 119,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 677,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS NSRGY traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $129.10. The stock had a trading volume of 201,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,792. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.37. Nestlé has a fifty-two week low of $111.00 and a fifty-two week high of $141.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Get Nestlé alerts:

NSRGY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nestlé from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays raised their target price on Nestlé from CHF 130 to CHF 135 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Nestlé from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Nestlé from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from CHF 132 to CHF 135 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nestlé by 97.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nestlé in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Nestlé in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its stake in shares of Nestlé by 3,950.0% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Nestlé during the fourth quarter worth $226,000. 0.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nestlé Company Profile (Get Rating)

NestlÃ© SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; and Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the NestlÃ© Pure Life, Perrier, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nestlé Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nestlé and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.