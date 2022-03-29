New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) Receives $41.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.00.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Fortress Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of New Fortress Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Get New Fortress Energy alerts:

NASDAQ NFE opened at $38.01 on Friday. New Fortress Energy has a twelve month low of $19.17 and a twelve month high of $53.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 88.40 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.80.

New Fortress Energy ( NASDAQ:NFE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.35). New Fortress Energy had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 7.34%. The firm had revenue of $648.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.92 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that New Fortress Energy will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.02%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NFE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 274.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 12,083 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in New Fortress Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in New Fortress Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $1,750,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in New Fortress Energy by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 341,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,948,000 after acquiring an additional 91,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 127.7% during the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 107,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,969,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.96% of the company’s stock.

New Fortress Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

New Fortress Energy Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management of integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure. It funds, builds, and operates natural gas infrastructure and logistics to deliver energy solutions. The company was founded by Wesley Robert Edens on February 25, 2014, and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for New Fortress Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Fortress Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.