New York State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 119,568 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 399 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.19% of UFP Industries worth $11,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UFPI. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of UFP Industries by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,888 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 1.2% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,207 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 3.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,266 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 30,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,760,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 1.3% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,844 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

In other UFP Industries news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total value of $25,503.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $415,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,535 shares of company stock worth $2,839,871 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.74% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of UFP Industries from $85.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UFP Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.50.

UFP Industries stock opened at $80.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.59. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.50 and a 52 week high of $94.80.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. UFP Industries had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 28.94%. UFP Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 44.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. Research analysts expect that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. This is a boost from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is currently 9.31%.

About UFP Industries

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Industrial, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; and outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, decorative lawn, garden, craft, and hobby products.

