New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $10.33 Million Stock Position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 222,842 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $10,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at $758,000. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at about $333,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 507,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,828,000 after purchasing an additional 145,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 703,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,612,000 after purchasing an additional 42,567 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TAP shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised Molson Coors Beverage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.89.

TAP stock opened at $53.35 on Tuesday. Molson Coors Beverage has a twelve month low of $42.46 and a twelve month high of $61.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.36 and a 200 day moving average of $47.86.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.09). Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. This is a boost from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is 32.83%.

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

