New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $11.28 Million Stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Federal Realty Investment Trust worth $11,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FRT. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 61.5% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.5% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 5.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 44,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 146.6% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 4,371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

NYSE:FRT opened at $119.29 on Tuesday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $100.78 and a 52 week high of $140.51. The firm has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Federal Realty Investment Trust ( NYSE:FRT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.06. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 27.49% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $254.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 131.69%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $142.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $135.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Federal Realty Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.55.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust (Get Rating)

Federal Realty Investment Trust operates as an equity real estate investment trust. It owns, manages, and re-develops retail and mixed-use properties. The company was founded on January 1, 2022, and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.