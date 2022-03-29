New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $9.17 Million Position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) by 25.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,754 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.09% of Genpact worth $9,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Genpact by 102.1% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Genpact by 987.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Genpact by 67.9% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Genpact by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Genpact in the third quarter worth $243,000. 96.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Genpact alerts:

In related news, SVP Heather White sold 15,204 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total value of $792,888.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of G opened at $43.39 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. Genpact Limited has a 52 week low of $39.90 and a 52 week high of $54.03.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Genpact had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 24.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Genpact Limited will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is a positive change from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.18%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on G shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Genpact in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Cowen cut shares of Genpact from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Genpact from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.71.

Genpact Company Profile (Get Rating)

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding G? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.