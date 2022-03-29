New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $9.41 Million Stock Holdings in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,898 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 12,207 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.15% of Glacier Bancorp worth $9,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GBCI. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 7.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,519,748 shares of the bank’s stock worth $692,971,000 after buying an additional 829,416 shares during the last quarter. Port Capital LLC raised its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 84.1% during the third quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 821,801 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,487,000 after buying an additional 375,374 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 21.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,045,253 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,205,000 after buying an additional 365,885 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 101.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 382,837 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,086,000 after buying an additional 193,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 15.1% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 970,081 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,694,000 after buying an additional 126,950 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.83% of the company’s stock.

GBCI opened at $52.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.62 and a fifty-two week high of $63.05.

Glacier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GBCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $221.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.89 million. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 11th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 10th. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 43.99%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GBCI. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

In other Glacier Bancorp news, Director David C. Boyles bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $51.09 per share, for a total transaction of $51,090.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposit, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

