New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $9.91 Million Holdings in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 325,596 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.13% of Organon & Co. worth $9,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGN. Cardinal Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 7,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Organon & Co. by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 21,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 3,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Organon & Co. alerts:

OGN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Organon & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.56.

Shares of NYSE OGN opened at $35.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.32. Organon & Co. has a 12 month low of $27.25 and a 12 month high of $39.47.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Organon & Co. had a negative return on equity of 1,899.41% and a net margin of 21.43%. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Organon & Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Organon & Co.’s payout ratio is 21.05%.

Organon & Co. Profile (Get Rating)

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Organon & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organon & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.