NewSquare Capital LLC Takes Position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DFAS. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 15.6% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 204,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,756,000 after acquiring an additional 27,616 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 65,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,951,000 after buying an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 105.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apella Capital LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 66,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,996,000 after buying an additional 815 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DFAS stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $56.62. 107,261 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 210,182. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $52.45 and a 12-month high of $64.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.36.

