NEXT (LON:NXT) Earns Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their buy rating on shares of NEXT (LON:NXT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 9,250 ($121.17) price target on the stock.

NXT has been the subject of several other reports. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 9,350 ($122.48) target price on shares of NEXT in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a GBX 9,600 ($125.75) price objective on shares of NEXT in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shore Capital reaffirmed an under review rating on shares of NEXT in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of NEXT from GBX 7,800 ($102.17) to GBX 7,280 ($95.36) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 8,716.25 ($114.18).

Get NEXT alerts:

LON:NXT opened at GBX 6,306 ($82.60) on Friday. NEXT has a 12 month low of GBX 5,578 ($73.07) and a 12 month high of GBX 8,484 ($111.13). The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.54. The stock has a market capitalization of £8.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 6,834.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 7,587.66.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th were issued a dividend of GBX 160 ($2.10) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a yield of 1.99%. This is an increase from NEXT’s previous dividend of $110.00.

In related news, insider Soumen Das acquired 1,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 7,755 ($101.59) per share, for a total transaction of £99,961.95 ($130,943.08).

NEXT Company Profile (Get Rating)

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NEXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.