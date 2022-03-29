NextDAO Reaches One Day Volume of $267,173.00 (NAX)

NextDAO (NAX) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 29th. One NextDAO coin can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NextDAO has a total market capitalization of $2.13 million and approximately $267,173.00 worth of NextDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, NextDAO has traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002112 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002111 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001811 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.21 or 0.00046897 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002108 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003539 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

About NextDAO

NextDAO (NAX) is a coin. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2019. NextDAO’s total supply is 2,308,395,887 coins and its circulating supply is 2,268,163,778 coins. NextDAO’s official message board is medium.com/nebulasio/search?q=nax . NextDAO’s official website is nextdao.io/en . NextDAO’s official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A next-generation DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization) and the first to establish the creation of a smart asset platform. nextDAO will focus on on-chain interaction and collaboration to redefine the token economy by providing decentralized financial instruments and products via smart assets. During this process, nextDAO will also discover new business scenarios and promote ecosystem applications. nextDAO will consist of a collection of framework models to promote a new paradigm shift. This framework includes a set of smart contracts designed to solve a series of problems from currency to governance. “

NextDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NextDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NextDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NextDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

