NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Position Lessened by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lowered its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 140,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,614 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $13,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 275.6% during the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 52,510 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 201.0% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 75.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NEE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, KeyCorp raised NextEra Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.75.

NYSE NEE traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.43. The company had a trading volume of 6,177,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,903,902. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $165.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.12. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.79 and a fifty-two week high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.92%.

In related news, CEO James L. Robo bought 64,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $77.26 per share, with a total value of $4,998,026.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Rebecca J. Kujawa bought 7,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $71.83 per share, for a total transaction of $502,810.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 73,691 shares of company stock worth $5,648,077. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

