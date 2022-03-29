NightDragon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NDAC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

NightDragon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NDAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 36.4% from the February 28th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DLD Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of NightDragon Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $632,000. Diameter Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of NightDragon Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $2,637,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in NightDragon Acquisition by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,256,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,253,000 after acquiring an additional 150,421 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in NightDragon Acquisition by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,003,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,530,000 after acquiring an additional 35,161 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in NightDragon Acquisition by 116.4% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 715,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,979,000 after acquiring an additional 385,047 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NDAC traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.77. The stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,572. NightDragon Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.56 and a 52 week high of $11.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.72.

NightDragon Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

