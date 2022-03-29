Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Short Interest Down 40.9% in March

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 844,800 shares, a drop of 40.9% from the February 28th total of 1,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 634,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NIU. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Niu Technologies by 886.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Niu Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $123,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Niu Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Niu Technologies by 74.9% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 3,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Niu Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000.

Get Niu Technologies alerts:

Shares of NIU traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.45. The stock had a trading volume of 728,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,271. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.28. Niu Technologies has a twelve month low of $7.49 and a twelve month high of $39.39. The firm has a market cap of $796.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.92.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Niu Technologies from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. TheStreet downgraded Niu Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Niu Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.25.

About Niu Technologies (Get Rating)

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart electric-scooters in the People's Republic of China. The company offers NQi, MQi, UQi, and Gova series e-scooters; RQi and TQi series urban commuter electric motorcycles; NIU Aero series professional mountain and road bicycles; and NIU kick-scooter series kick-scooter and other micro-mobility solutions under the NIU brand name.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Niu Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Niu Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.