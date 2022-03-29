NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Boosts Stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 657,735 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,858 shares during the period. Estée Lauder Companies makes up 1.2% of NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. owned 0.18% of Estée Lauder Companies worth $243,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 405.0% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 8,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 78.6% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. 56.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EL traded up $6.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $283.84. The company had a trading volume of 22,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,708,735. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $292.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $321.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $101.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.37, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.11. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $248.42 and a 12-month high of $374.20.

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $5.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 44.71%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 27.12%.

In other news, EVP Michael O’hare sold 16,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.88, for a total transaction of $5,078,623.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,152 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.94, for a total transaction of $354,746.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,816 shares of company stock worth $15,940,998. Insiders own 12.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on EL. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $410.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $380.00 to $338.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $327.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $364.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $358.05.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

