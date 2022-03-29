NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Boosts Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,886 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $20,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter worth $33,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 854.5% during the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 105 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 45.0% during the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 145 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GS traded up $2.52 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $337.82. 90,671 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,127,543. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $345.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $377.21. The stock has a market cap of $114.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.68, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.47. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $317.72 and a 12-month high of $426.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $10.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.10 by ($1.29). The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.29% and a return on equity of 22.97%. The company had revenue of $12.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $12.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 38.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.48%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GS. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $455.00 to $448.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $490.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. UBS Group set a $416.00 target price on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $480.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $434.38.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

