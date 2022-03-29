NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Cuts Stock Holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lowered its holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 55.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 259,908 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. owned approximately 0.16% of Etsy worth $45,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ETSY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy in the first quarter worth $1,681,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Etsy by 153.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 926,785 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $190,770,000 after purchasing an additional 560,583 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Etsy by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,677 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Etsy during the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Etsy by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ETSY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Etsy from $250.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $179.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $285.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group raised shares of Etsy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Etsy from $274.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Etsy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.00.

Shares of ETSY stock traded up $4.53 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $143.07. 59,467 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,709,521. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.92. Etsy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.38 and a twelve month high of $307.75.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $717.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.45 million. Etsy had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 83.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Etsy news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 4,921 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.94, for a total value of $1,052,798.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.84, for a total transaction of $2,886,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 103,718 shares of company stock valued at $17,724,029. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

