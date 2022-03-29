NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Has $14.95 Million Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,973 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $14,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 345.2% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 56.1% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 48.7% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 2,034 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total transaction of $246,012.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 10,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.11, for a total value of $1,231,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 79,224 shares of company stock valued at $10,274,477. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ICE. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $164.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America began coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.80.

ICE stock traded down $2.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $132.72. The stock had a trading volume of 56,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,002,718. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.84. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.04 and a 52 week high of $139.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 44.26%. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This is a boost from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.17%.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile (Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.