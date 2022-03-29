NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Has $16.24 Million Stock Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,504 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $16,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of MSCI by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of MSCI by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of MSCI by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 918 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of MSCI by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in MSCI by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. 88.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on MSCI from $651.00 to $593.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $573.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on MSCI from $724.00 to $602.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $639.67.

Shares of MSCI stock traded up $5.11 on Tuesday, hitting $512.92. The company had a trading volume of 17,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,861. The firm has a market cap of $41.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.37 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $511.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $581.12. MSCI Inc. has a twelve month low of $414.23 and a twelve month high of $679.85.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $549.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.10 million. MSCI had a net margin of 35.53% and a negative return on equity of 256.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 11.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.82%.

In related news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.80, for a total transaction of $432,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

