NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Has $78.89 Million Stock Position in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 954,196 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,696 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. owned approximately 1.13% of The Descartes Systems Group worth $78,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,958,847 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,256,000 after acquiring an additional 360,200 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,352,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,871,000 after acquiring an additional 279,110 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 161.6% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 281,634 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,728,000 after acquiring an additional 173,985 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 561,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,605,000 after acquiring an additional 173,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 785,795 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,854,000 after acquiring an additional 150,902 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DSGX traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,916. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.78 and a fifty-two week high of $91.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.45 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.72.

The Descartes Systems Group ( NASDAQ:DSGX Get Rating ) (TSE:DSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The company had revenue of $112.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.20 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DSGX. CIBC raised shares of The Descartes Systems Group to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Raymond James set a $83.00 target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.44.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

