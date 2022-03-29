NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Sells 113,258 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. reduced its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 735,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,258 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. owned 0.05% of Mondelez International worth $48,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MDLZ. Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 13,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 468.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 277,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,415,000 after acquiring an additional 228,887 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. 76.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 26,500 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total value of $1,724,885.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.40.

NASDAQ MDLZ traded up $1.30 on Tuesday, reaching $62.87. 276,943 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,325,864. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $57.63 and a one year high of $69.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.02). Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.05%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

