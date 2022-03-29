Norris Perne & French LLP MI Reduces Stock Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI cut its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 16,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 2.7% in the third quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 4,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 4.7% in the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 2,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 3.2% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 3,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 28,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,517,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.22.

NYSE:WEC traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $98.98. 1,461 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,739,097. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.54. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.84 and a twelve month high of $99.86. The company has a market capitalization of $31.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.27.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 15.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

