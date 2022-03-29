Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.19.

NHYDY has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded Norsk Hydro ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Norsk Hydro ASA from 86.00 to 93.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Norsk Hydro ASA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays increased their price target on Norsk Hydro ASA from 87.00 to 93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Norsk Hydro ASA from 68.00 to 69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Get Norsk Hydro ASA alerts:

Shares of NHYDY traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.36. 112,356 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 167,089. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 1 year low of $5.74 and a 1 year high of $10.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.99 and its 200-day moving average is $8.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.42.

Norsk Hydro ASA engages in producing and supplying alumina and primary aluminum. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite & Alumina; Primary Metal; Metal Markets; Rolled Products; Extruded Solutions; Energy; and Other Eliminations. The Bauxite & Alumina segment include bauxite mining activities, sourcing arrangements, and alumina commercial operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Norsk Hydro ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norsk Hydro ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.