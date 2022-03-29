Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Invests $34,000 in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% in the third quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 41,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.2% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 26.2% in the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.9% in the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $67.61 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.91. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $62.70 and a 52 week high of $71.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.312 per share. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st.

