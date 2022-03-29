Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Purchases Shares of 982 Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Sanofi in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Sanofi by 76.9% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Sanofi by 47.1% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Sanofi by 65.1% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in Sanofi by 19.4% in the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. 12.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SNY opened at $51.83 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $130.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.55. Sanofi has a 12 month low of $46.92 and a 12 month high of $54.26.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SNY. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Sanofi from €96.00 ($105.49) to €105.00 ($115.38) in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Sanofi from €80.00 ($87.91) to €85.00 ($93.41) in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Sanofi from €108.00 ($118.68) to €110.00 ($120.88) in a research report on Monday. Finally, Liberum Capital raised shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sanofi has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

