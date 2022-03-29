Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Takes Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 206 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 237.1% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,025 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,489,000 after buying an additional 7,754 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 0.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 104,255 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,079,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management purchased a new position in SAP during the third quarter worth approximately $357,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in SAP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $730,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in SAP by 4.3% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,846 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:SAP opened at $111.81 on Tuesday. SAP SE has a one year low of $104.14 and a one year high of $151.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $137.36 billion, a PE ratio of 21.22, a P/E/G ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $118.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.14.

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The software maker reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.07). SAP had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The company had revenue of $9.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.13 billion. As a group, analysts predict that SAP SE will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SAP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen lowered their price target on SAP from $145.00 to $136.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com upgraded SAP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SAP from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on SAP from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.57.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

