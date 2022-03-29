Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.850-$3.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $825 million-$845 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $825.76 million.Novanta also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.600-$0.660 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Novanta from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ NOVT opened at $140.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 99.94 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.06. Novanta has a 12-month low of $122.17 and a 12-month high of $184.44.

Novanta ( NASDAQ:NOVT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. Novanta had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The firm had revenue of $198.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Novanta will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NOVT. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Novanta by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,454,907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $432,876,000 after purchasing an additional 61,548 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Novanta by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 482,868 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,144,000 after buying an additional 16,653 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Novanta by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,283,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Novanta by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,675,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novanta by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 67,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,893,000 after purchasing an additional 6,061 shares during the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. Its Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

