NS Solutions Co. (OTCMKTS:NSSXF) Short Interest Up 111.1% in March

NS Solutions Co. (OTCMKTS:NSSXF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, an increase of 111.1% from the February 28th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NSSXF remained flat at $$28.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. NS Solutions has a 12-month low of $24.85 and a 12-month high of $28.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.21 and its 200-day moving average is $28.21.

About NS Solutions (Get Rating)

NS Solutions Corporation provides information technology solutions in Japan and internationally. The company offers business and information systems consultation services; and plans, designs, develops, implements, operates, and maintains information systems. It also develops, manufactures, and sells software and hardware; and provides outsourcing services using information technology.

