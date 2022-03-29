Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Given a $120.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a $120.00 price objective on Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Nutrien from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Nutrien from $85.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Nutrien from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Scotiabank increased their price target on Nutrien from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group set a $94.00 price target on Nutrien in a report on Monday, February 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $95.00.

Nutrien stock opened at $106.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $58.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.60. Nutrien has a 52 week low of $52.28 and a 52 week high of $108.84.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 11.38%. The business’s revenue was up 83.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nutrien will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is a boost from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sheets Smith Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,786,000. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $381,038,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Nutrien during the fourth quarter worth approximately $329,000. 64.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

