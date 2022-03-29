Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM) Short Interest Up 133.3% in March

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 133.3% from the February 28th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of NYSE NOM remained flat at $$13.70 during mid-day trading on Monday. 71 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,921. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.32. Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $13.40 and a 12-month high of $16.46.

Get Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.044 dividend. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOM. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund by 114.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 10,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

About Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (Get Rating)

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Missouri. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal and Missouri income taxes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.