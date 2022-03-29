Nuvve (NVVE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Nuvve (NASDAQ:NVVE – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 31st. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Nuvve stock opened at $7.95 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.99 and a 200-day moving average of $10.94. The company has a market cap of $149.47 million, a PE ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 1.74. Nuvve has a 1-year low of $5.68 and a 1-year high of $17.30.

Get Nuvve alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Nuvve by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 848,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,308,000 after purchasing an additional 172,412 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Nuvve by 467.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 212,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,836,000 after buying an additional 175,423 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Nuvve by 159.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 32,356 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Nuvve in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $619,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuvve by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 26,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 7,483 shares during the last quarter. 15.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVVE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Chardan Capital started coverage on Nuvve in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Nuvve from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

Nuvve Company Profile (Get Rating)

NUVVE Corporation develops vehicle-to-grid (V2G) software technology. The company's Grid Integrated Vehicle platform, GIVe, transforms electric vehicles into grid assets when charging and uses electric vehicles to store and resell energy to the electric grid. The company's technology is a cloud connected application that ensures each vehicle has sufficient charge for its next trip before calculating how much remaining capacity is available to sell to the grid.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.