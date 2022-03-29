Oak Ridge Financial Services (OTCMKTS:BKOR) Trading Down 1.4%

Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BKOR – Get Rating) traded down 1.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $19.45 and last traded at $19.45. 749 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 698 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.73.

The firm has a market cap of $51.99 million, a P/E ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.71.

Oak Ridge Financial Services (OTCMKTS:BKOR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.85 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a yield of 1.4%. Oak Ridge Financial Services’s payout ratio is 9.62%.

About Oak Ridge Financial Services (OTCMKTS:BKOR)

Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Bank of Oak Ridge that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; overdrafts; auto, home equity, mortgage, business term, and business SBA loans; business lines of credit; credit cards; and online and mobile banking products and services.

