Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of OVLY opened at $18.63 on Friday. Oak Valley Bancorp has a 1-year low of $16.05 and a 1-year high of $19.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.45 million, a PE ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.54.

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. Oak Valley Bancorp had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The firm had revenue of $12.85 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is a boost from Oak Valley Bancorp’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Oak Valley Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.08%.

In other news, Director James L. Gilbert sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $26,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders bought 644 shares of company stock valued at $12,226 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 18.58% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OVLY. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 65.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 5,376 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 325.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $1,841,000. BHZ Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 37.0% during the third quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 41,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 11,224 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 117.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 26,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 14,061 shares during the period. 26.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oak Valley Bancorp Company Profile

Oak Valley Bancorp is a bank holding company, which operates through its subsidiary, Oak Valley Community Bank offers commercial banking services. It offers checking and savings, money markets, home loans, home equity loans, consumer loans, debit master card, telephone banking, mobile banking, commercial loans, agricultural loans, small business loans, and payroll services.

