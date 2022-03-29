Oddz (ODDZ) Trading 37.2% Higher Over Last Week

Oddz (ODDZ) traded up 18.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. Oddz has a market capitalization of $8.93 million and approximately $1.31 million worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oddz coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000322 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Oddz has traded up 37.2% against the US dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.38 or 0.00047039 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,414.37 or 0.07175139 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,685.71 or 1.00209429 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.61 or 0.00055930 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.22 or 0.00046684 BTC.

Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 58,375,710 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oddz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oddz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oddz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

