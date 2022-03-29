Olaplex Holdings Inc’s Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on March 29th (NASDAQ:OLPX)

Olaplex’s (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to expire on Tuesday, March 29th. Olaplex had issued 73,700,000 shares in its IPO on September 30th. The total size of the offering was $1,547,700,000 based on an initial share price of $21.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Several research analysts have recently commented on OLPX shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Olaplex from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Olaplex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Barclays upgraded Olaplex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Olaplex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Olaplex from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.31.

Get Olaplex alerts:

Shares of OLPX opened at $16.08 on Tuesday. Olaplex has a 52-week low of $12.88 and a 52-week high of $30.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 4.60.

Olaplex ( NASDAQ:OLPX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10. The business had revenue of $166.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.06 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Olaplex will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Eric Tiziani acquired 20,000 shares of Olaplex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.78 per share, for a total transaction of $295,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Olaplex by 116.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,343,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,687,000 after buying an additional 7,191,223 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Olaplex in the 4th quarter valued at about $225,203,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Olaplex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,020,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Olaplex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,712,000. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Olaplex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,048,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Olaplex Company Profile (Get Rating)

Olaplex Holdings Inc is a technology-driven beauty company. The brand’s products have an active, patent-protected ingredient which works on a molecular level to protect and repair hair from damage. The company’s products are sold through omni-channel platform serving the professional, specialty retail and direct-to-consumer channels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Olaplex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olaplex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.