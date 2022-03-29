Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.35 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.35 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Old Dominion Freight Line’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.27 and the highest is $2.46. Old Dominion Freight Line reported earnings of $1.70 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 38.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will report full year earnings of $10.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.60 to $11.62. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $12.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.25 to $13.59. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Old Dominion Freight Line.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.17. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ODFL. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $365.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $380.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $324.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $335.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $365.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $325.47.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ODFL. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 65.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 593,409 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $150,607,000 after purchasing an additional 234,392 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 319,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $81,195,000 after purchasing an additional 29,208 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 19,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,492,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. 77.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ODFL stock opened at $315.93 on Friday. Old Dominion Freight Line has a one year low of $233.18 and a one year high of $373.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $306.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $321.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98. The company has a market capitalization of $36.29 billion, a PE ratio of 35.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.06.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. This is a positive change from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.50%.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services. Its services also include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

