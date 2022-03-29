OLD National Bancorp IN Acquires 36 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 562 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Netflix were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 65 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 75 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 80 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 286.4% during the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 85 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

NFLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Netflix from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $710.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird downgraded Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $575.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $740.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $540.94.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings acquired 46,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $390.08 per share, with a total value of $18,294,752.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $378.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.68, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.99. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $329.82 and a 52 week high of $700.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $388.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $537.76.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 35.34% and a net margin of 17.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.88 earnings per share for the current year.

About Netflix (Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.