OLD National Bancorp IN Buys 216 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,719 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TSCO. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the third quarter worth $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 194.4% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the third quarter worth $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Tractor Supply news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,049 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.35, for a total transaction of $4,457,895.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 6,659 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.64, for a total transaction of $1,449,264.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,031 shares of company stock worth $6,416,873. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TSCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $216.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.75.

TSCO stock opened at $232.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.97. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $170.82 and a 12 month high of $239.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $218.71 and its 200 day moving average is $218.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 50.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.69%.

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

