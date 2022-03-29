OLD National Bancorp IN Purchases 1,480 Shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,787 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 116,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after purchasing an additional 31,000 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 84,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 26,373 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the fourth quarter valued at about $526,000. 5.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EQNR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. HSBC upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Bernstein Bank downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equinor ASA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.97.

Shares of EQNR opened at $36.69 on Tuesday. Equinor ASA has a 52 week low of $18.44 and a 52 week high of $37.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.49 and a 200-day moving average of $28.10.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.14. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 30.67% and a net margin of 9.57%. The company had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Equinor ASA will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. This is a boost from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.70%.

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.

