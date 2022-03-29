OLD National Bancorp IN Purchases New Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,104 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 7,499 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 3,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. SWS Partners increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. SWS Partners now owns 23,943 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 71.8% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 5,893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management Corp IL ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $411,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 126,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total transaction of $11,173,761.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 8,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.87, for a total transaction of $701,472.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 146,469 shares of company stock worth $12,955,593 in the last quarter. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PSX stock opened at $82.29 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $84.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.45. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $63.19 and a 12-month high of $94.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $1.01. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The firm had revenue of $33.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.16) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 124.32%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PSX. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $87.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Phillips 66 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.73.

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

