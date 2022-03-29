OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 418 Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

OLD National Bancorp IN lowered its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 418 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1,566.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PNFP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle Financial Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.40.

In related news, Director Gregory L. Burns sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $306,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 8,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total value of $767,692.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,546 shares of company stock worth $1,911,763. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock opened at $94.99 on Tuesday. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $83.06 and a one year high of $111.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $97.80 and its 200 day moving average is $97.85. The firm has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.19.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.14. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 36.96%. The company had revenue of $339.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Pinnacle Financial Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 13.02%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNFP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.