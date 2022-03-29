OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 505 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

OLD National Bancorp IN decreased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 505 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $59,000.

Shares of VEU stock opened at $57.60 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $53.20 and a 12-month high of $65.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.27.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

