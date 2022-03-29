OMG Network Price Hits $5.56 on Exchanges (OMG)

OMG Network (OMG) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. During the last seven days, OMG Network has traded 14.9% higher against the dollar. One OMG Network coin can now be purchased for $5.56 or 0.00011738 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. OMG Network has a market capitalization of $779.20 million and $379.03 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ThunderCore (TT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $108.42 or 0.00229050 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000091 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000316 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000222 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

OMG Network Coin Profile

OMG Network (OMG) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 coins. The official website for OMG Network is omg.network . OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omise_go and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/OMGnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is building a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. OmiseGO is not owned by any single one party. Instead, it is an open distributed network of validators that enforce the behavior of all participants. It uses the mechanism of a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain to enable enforcement of market activity amongst participants. Owning OMG tokens buys the right to validate this blockchain, within its consensus rules. Transaction fees on the network including payment, interchange, trading, and clearinghouse use, are given to non-faulty validators who enforce bonded contract states. The token will have value derived from the fees derived from this network, with the obligation/cost of providing validation to its users. OMG rebrand: OmiseGO Rebrands to OMG Network “

